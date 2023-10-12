Dr Usman Zakari, the State Commissioner for Health, expressed concern during his briefing as part of the celebration of World Sight Day alongside SightSavers, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the state.

SightSavers, in conjunction with the Kogi state government, have expressed their worries and determination to address the situation in the state.

According to him, the prevalence of blindness among those aged 40 years and older in the state was estimated at 3.8%, with cataracts accounting for more than 42% of the problem.

“There are also over 105,000 visually impaired persons among the over-40-year-old age group, with refractive error accounting for nearly 37% of these.

“Translating this into numbers, this means there are over 26,000 blind people in the state, out of which over 11,000 are due to cataracts.

“Eye health is about more than just sight; it’s about a vision of the future. Good eye health has a ripple effect, improving economic and health outcomes. If the world’s eye care needs were met, the impact would be astounding.

“Our ministry, in conjunction with SightSavers, has established comprehensive, accessible, and affordable eye care services for the people of the state across the three Senatorial Zones.

“We have offered free eyesight services to commercial motorcycle riders, known as okada riders, welders, and others who are vulnerable to blindness due to the nature of their work.

“Already, more than 500 free eyeglasses have been distributed to these individuals to help address their eye challenges,” he said.

He mentioned that the Kogi Eye Care Project would focus on demonstrating a scalable approach towards the establishment of health system strengthening by establishing well-coordinated eye care services and linkages with primary health care (PHC) systems in Kogi.

According to him, eye care services are being implemented in four local government areas: Ankpa, Kabba, Okene, and Idah, with two static centres and outreach centres every three months.

He added: “Due to a manpower gap, the state has nominated two doctors as well as an ophthalmologist for a 3-month refresher training course at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State.”

The commissioner said that, as part of the activities lined up for this year’s celebration, the Kogi Eye Care Steering Committee identified some non-formal sectors such as welders, okada riders, and sawmillers whose eye health is endangered by their occupation.

He mentioned that eye screening was done by the eye care personnel within the state, and these people will be provided with more free reading glasses and goggles to protect their eyes at work.

“We also had a road show today, which was to further create awareness of the theme, ‘Love your eyes at work.’

“There will be further eye screening at the static centres and within the state capital by the eye care personnel to round up this year’s celebration of World Sight Day in Kogi,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Head of Service, Mrs. Hannah Odiyo, emphasized that the eye is very important to the body and must be protected by all.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of HOS, Barrister Akpam Obadiah, she said the eye is the window of the body, and if carelessly handled, the consequences could be beyond imagination.

“Some of the eye problems come silently, so whatever the ministry and SightSavers can do to sensitise the public on this, please go ahead and do it for the good of our citizens,” she pleaded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…