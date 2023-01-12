“Throwback to when I was President of The Redeemer’s University Students”

Mr. Macaroni shares throwback picture but social media always have something to say

Mr. Macaroni has shared a throwback picture to when he was the president of Redeemer’s University Students’ Association but social media always have something to say.

Mr. MACARONI popularly known as “Debo” Adedayo, a Nigerian actor, content creator, and citizen activist, today on his social media posted his Throwback while in university at The Redeemer’s University.

His tweet read thus, “Throwback to when I was President of The Redeemer’s University Students’ Association.”

His Throwback pictures has caused several social reactions online; a fan, @oluwanimiTide, replies, “I hear say na three uni say them chase u comot.”

And macaroni attests to it “4 actually!! but I graduate last last.”

Read Also :‘Stop acting like child’: Tweeps attack Brymo over comment on Peter Obi

@Taoreed_191 “You go get choko for school oo.”

Ishola @FadaSucre Replying to @mrmacaronii ”Tinubu com and do throwback na”

There are still several other appraisals and nasty comments on his throwback