Alleged assassination attempt on Peter Obi fake – LP campaign council declares

By Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén - Abuja
Peter Obi

The public has been advised to ignore the story of an attempted assassination of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in video clip wrongly described tagged an assassination attempt on the life of its presidential candidate.

In a press statement from the presidential campaign council office of the Labour party signed by the Head of Media, Diran Onifade, the video was actually one of the scene in which the people of Enugu are in a rousing welcome to the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate.

The statement reads in part, “The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign wishes to dismiss, as useless, fake and unfounded reports of an assassination attempt on our Presidential Candidate today in the course of his ongoing Enugu state Campaign Rally tour.

“The video clip was a routine crowd control scene as excited supporters trooped out to greet him at an appearance at his alma mata the University of Nigeria Nsukka earlier today.

“Mr Peter Obi and his campaign team are hale and hearty and the campaign train continues to be received by unprecedented welcome as it bestrides the nation,” Onifade stated.

