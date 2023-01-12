Osun: PDP, APC trade words over plot to attack state election petition tribunal

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Few hours to the adoption of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) written addresses at the Osun state petition tribunal, the two parties on Thursday accused each other of plotting to attack the court where the tribunal members are sitting.

As the spokesperson of the APC Media Publicity, Mr. Kola Olabisi, called the state police command and other sister security agencies in the state to provide adequate security at the tribunal to prevent the attack, the PDP Chairman, Akindele Adekunle said, it is the APC that planned to attack the court premises where the tribunal sit and plan to hang the attack on other parties.

Mr. Olabisi however warned the police not to treat the matter with levity hand saying,the information at his disposal concerning the attack is deadly.

He, however, commended the security agencies for their efforts in peace maintenance since the commencement of the tribunal but charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure people safety at the venue of the sitting.

In his own remark, the PDP chairman remarked that,”We want to alert the public that APC has adopted a subterfuge of leveling allegations on a plot it has perfected.”

“We consequently call on the Commissioner of Police to invite the acting Chairman of APC and the media adviser for questioning. The duo probably have insight into the alleged plot to disrupt the Tribunal. Their testimonies will assist the Police in the maintenance of law and order.

“We also use this opportunity to reassure the public that the state government is on top of the situation. No opposition party will be allowed to turn Osun into a battleground. The sitting tomorrow will be peaceful and we are convinced that the Tribunal will eventually validate and confirm the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State,” he submitted.

