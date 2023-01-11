‘Stop acting like child’: Tweeps attack Brymo over comment on Peter Obi

“Telling Brymo to apologise for consistent bigotry is like telling Boko Haram to apologize for killing”

By Rachael Omidiji

Singer, Brymo Olawale, is currently trending on Twitter over his comment on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Brymo, who is a supporter of Bola Tinubu, noted that it is not wise to elect the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, at the moment.

The singer also noted that Obi will have to organise “his home front” to convince other regions that Nigeria will be safe in the hands of an Igbo man.

Brymo expressed this opinion while responding to a supporter of Obi who had questioned the singer’s allegiance to Tinubu.

This discussion has led to the singer trending on social media at the time of filing this report.

With the comments, Twitter went crazy with Brymo being labelled a tribal bigot and “Igbophobic”.

Brymo has also been asked by one of his colleagues, Dremo to apologise over the controversial tweet.

According to the rapper, Brymo is acting like a child and needs to stop by apologising.


“Brymo what you said was wrong, just apologize and stop acting like child. Jeez,” he wrote.

Below are some reactions gathered by Tribune Online:

Comments
