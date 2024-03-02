Renowned filmmaker and producer, Muideen Oladapo, better known known as Lala, isn’t just conquering the silver screen—he is blazing trails as a sought-after brand ambassador and entrepreneur extraordinaire.

With his magnetic presence gracing the campaigns of multiple organisations, Lala isn’t just a face; he is a symbol of excellence.

But his ambitions didn’t stop there. In a move that is as bold as it is delicious, he has turned his dream of owning a state-of-the-art bakery into reality, delighting taste buds in the bustling heart of Lagos.

Lala isn’t just rising; he is soaring, leaving an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the business world.

The venue of the grand unveiling of De Lala Bakery, at Bariga, Lagos, was stormed by colleagues, stakeholders in the movie industry, and dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile; Mercy Aigbe and her husband, ace movie producer, Alhaji Kazim Adeoti; Dr Tunji Sotimirin; Jaiye Kuti; Toyosi Adesanya; Bukky Adekogbe Raji (aka Aminatu Papapa); Lukman Raji; Pa Ojoge; Soji Taiwo (aka Omo Banke; Adekola Tijani (aka Kamilu Kompo); Tunde Usman (aka Okele); Bimpe Akintunde (aka Wasila Coded) and Kelvin Ikeduba, among others.

Comic actor, Olatayo Amokade, popularly known as Ijebu, who was the master of the ceremony dazzled everyone and sundry with stunning vibes, while the community and environs benefited from the distribution of cash and free bread donated by some of the dignitaries.

Akosile acknowledged the contributions of individuals like Lala towards entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the event, the CPS to Lagos State Governor, Mr Akosile, acknowledged that the Lagos State government without doubt would be impressed with Lala’s contribution towards entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.

“Lala is my very good friend. I am pleased to let you know that a stage play involving both of us is coming out soon. I am part of the bakery project because he informs me about the development. I am happy that it is a success today. Importantly, this is a welcomed development for the workforce state as it will create more employment,” he said.

The event, which later turned into a carnival as popular Afro-pop act, Klever Jay thrilled everyone and also featured the celebration of the life and time of the late actor, Murphy Afolabi, who was Lala’s great friend.

In his remarks, Lala appreciated everyone who made the unveiling of the bakery a success, noting that, “He was delighted to contribute his quota towards creating means of employment in Lagos as well as giving easy access to food in some part of Lagos.

“I am not strange in the bakery business. I have been a baker before I ventured into the movie industry. I have been in the business since 1995. I have been running a bakery in Surulere for years. My colleagues, Kamilu Kompo, Lukmam Raji, Okele, and I, would resume work in the bakery and eat bread after shooting films in locations. So, the new launch is just a way to expand my frontiers and ease the tension of food scarcity in the country,” he added.