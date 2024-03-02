In light of the lingering hunger, economic hardship, and high cost of food and other vital commodities that have necessitated protests in many parts of the country, many people and homes are now afraid of what tomorrow holds for them. KINGSLEY ALUMONA sampled the opinions of some Nigerians to know how they and their households are managing the situation. Their views:

Sodiq Bakare

The current economic woe and the resultant effect on food and other necessities have exposed my household and family to abject poverty. we cannot fill gas, talk more to buy rice. The increment in the prices of foodstuffs has united the masses who were easily divided by religion and ethnicity. The federal government and its agencies should look for ways out of this predicament. I do not know how much longer I will keep telling my parents and siblings to stay strong. The government and leaders should step outside and see how people are being dealt with by hunger, poverty, and malnutrition. This is not what we envisioned or signed up for.

Pru Dence

As I reflect on the current economic woes we are facing in our country, I feel disappointed. Our leaders are rich, and most of them seem not to care about the common people they are leading. I gave one of my customers prices of goods a few days ago and she was shocked at the rate the prices of everything were increasing on a daily basis. The amount I usually budget for food has not changed, yet the prices of goods are increasing every day. Electricity is another big challenge. In my house, we barely fill gas, much less cooking. We are suffering.

Aaron Ikani

It is disheartening and disappointing that Nigeria has run into an economic quagmire. The prices of food and everything have skyrocketed to an unimaginable level. Though Nigeria is blessed with a lot of mineral resources, the vast majority of its citizens are wallowing in abject poverty and economic solitude. I urge the Nigerian government, stakeholders, and citizens to put all hands on deck to curb this perpetual predicament.

Kaseem Usman

I am in my final semester and still wondering how I would survive the few months left to graduate. But, what about others who have some years to graduate? How would they survive this lingering hardship? Some students work on holidays to pay school fees and other dues. Now, all the money they earn can hardly cover their food expenses. How would they survive in school? What has become of our nation? The government should do something, and soon.

Edunebo Esimirhe

As a university student, the current economic situation in Nigeria is alarming. These days, people do not eat three times a day. Things are so hard for us. I believe this is the case for most Nigerian students. If this depressing situation is not quickly checked, it might lead to a high rate of dropout of students across the country. The government has not done anything but has worsened the standard of living of the average person in the country, even the middle class is complaining.

Lawrence Nkashi

It has not been easy. Last December, my wife had a CS. Last January, we got a quit notice for our one-room apartment. We were borrowing money here and there mostly from financial apps and individuals. When we finally rented a new room, work was not going well. Suicide was contemplated, but I feel it would be a major blow to my darling daughter, my two-month-old son and my beloved wife. I trust God will make a way.

Abdul Olalekan

First of all, I cut off all unnecessary commodities and services. Now, I realise that if I have some money the first thing to do is to buy foodstuff. After settling food matters, I would pay other bills, including house rent. I hold off on cable television subscription because of the high cost of living. I used to watch football matches at the viewing centre before but, now, I cut it off. The main thing for Nigerians now is survival, which I am also involved in.

Olaniyi Olasunmbo

Things are getting harder every day. I want the Federal Government to encourage farming and local production of food so that the economy would be buoyant and convenient for everyone. Let us stop patronising imported products or services. I would appeal to the government to create rice mills and other food processing centres in local government areas. The government should also fund and support youths who are interested in crop and animal production. If this is accurately implemented, food would be surplus, the price of things would be convenient, and the economy would flourish because exportation will be more than importation