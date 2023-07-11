The Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command, says it has arrested three suspects in connection with the mob action by the unruly crowd which led to the death of Ebimotimi Freeborn, a 32-years-old male, who was allegedly caught stealing bread from a bakery located along Etegwe-Amassoma road.

In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, “the suspects, Preye Mathew, 50 years female, Theophilus Tiro, 28 years male, and Famous Precious, 22 years male, were arrested for allegedly taking part in a mob attack that led to the death of the alleged bread thief.”

According to sources, the first-class graduate of the University of Ibadan who hails from Korokorosei Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area went into petty theft after he lost his father, the breadwinner of the family, a few years ago.

Tribune Online further learned that the deceased had been constantly robbing the finished products of the bakery, and on that fateful day the employees of the bakery decided to place hidden vigilante around the bakery and caught him while he was attempting to escape with a sack of local bread popularly known as madiga (Ijaw bread).

It was gathered that upon questioning him, the deceased thief allegedly confessed and led the bakery workers to the clients he sells his stolen products to but unfortunately, they denied him, claiming they had never transacted business with him.

Unhappy with the fact that the late University of Ibadan first graduate wasted their time, the angry mob began to beat him until he gave up the ghost.

However, the police have condemned the action of the mob and warned members of the public to desist from taking the laws into their own hands, while assuring that the suspects are undergoing interrogation and would be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

