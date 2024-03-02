The teaser of the movie entitled, “Singleness is Bliss” by actress-cum-producer, Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni, has set social media abuzz, fuelling anticipation for the movie’s release.

The yet-to-be-released work directed by Tunde Olaoye, which had a global production spanning Nigeria and the United Kingdom centres on addressing misogyny.

The teaser added to the anticipation following the cinematic blend of cultural perspective as well as excitement and intriguing plotlines from talented stars like Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Hafis Ayetoro (Saka), Bimbo Akintola, Sanyeri, ace comedian, Macaroni, Rotimi Salami, and Chy Nwakanwa, among others.

It sounds like Fisayo has every reason to be ecstatic about the success of her movie! With all the positive feedbacks and encouragement she’s receiving, she should brace up for even more success ahead.

The hint of the movie, which has hit over 2000 views on YouTube and other platforms, has received a lot of commendations from fans all over.

A fan, Afolabi Obagidi, reacted to the teaser on social media saying, “It is indeed a great work and a display of professionalism. More of God’s wisdom, understanding, and knowledge, God bless you, darling.”

Another fan, Vivian Nwaonyimi, could not hold her excitement towards the full release of the movie, just as she noted that she is anticipating, and can’t wait to have the full glimpse of the movie.