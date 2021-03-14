Mother’s Day: Reps minority caucus extols Nigerian mothers

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians mothers on the occasion of this year’s Mother’s Day celebration, describing mothers as key agents of stability and development in our homes and society at large.

The lawmakers, in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) on Sunday, stressed that mothers must be appreciated as true nation builders, who are playing a fundamental role in propagating and sustaining the virtues of love, tolerance, honesty, faith and peaceful coexistence, without which our nation cannot survive.

“As true representatives of the people, our caucus celebrates the industry, resilience and energy of Nigerian mothers in their sacrificial roles towards character moulding, family stability and building of a virile nation of productive citizens.

“I sincerely convey our appreciation to women across the length and breadth of our country as they celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day. Over the years, mothers have been the bastion of hope for our nation in every sphere of life and we urge them not to relent.

“As lawmakers, we commend our mothers and assure them of our resolve to redouble of efforts towards legislation and oversight activities that will ensure that they are adequately protected, catered for and empowered for the task ahead.

“We assure our mothers of our love and pray the Almighty God to continue to strengthen them in their sacrificial endeavours of family moulding, nation-building and service to humanity.”

