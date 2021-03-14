Wasinmi killing: Osun govt visits scene, promises to fish out perpetrators

The Osun State government on Sunday condemned the killing of six family members at Wasinmi in Irewole Local Government Area of the state by yet to be identified gunmen and has promised to fish out the perpetrators.

The state Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, who was in the village on a condolence visit, however, called on members of the community to assist security agents with useful information that could speed up the arrest of the killers.

According to him, the killing was disheartening, unfortunate and a case of assassination. He affirmed that the state government has ordered the security agencies in the state to fish out the evildoers and bring them before the law.

He said: “This is a very unfortunate incident and we are so sad about it as a government. It is shocking and strange to our communities.

“We are here on behalf of the state government to sympathise with you and we are assuring you that those criminal elements that perpetrated this evil act would not go scot-free. We have ordered security agencies to swing into action and fish them out to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

He however charged members of the community and the citizens of the state at large to remain calm, assuring that government would continue to provide adequate security across the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…