MORE: Move OR End

THE entrepreneurial spirit does not age and cannot be caged. You are made for more. Entrepreneurship is about Moving, Organizing, Visualizing and Expecting the best outcomes (MOVE). You either MOVE or EnD (End or Die).

Move – Entrepreneurship is a function of the entrepreneur. The entrepreneurial spirit is meant for movement. The spirit of creativity is the spirit of inspiration (in spirit motion) which is the force behind productive imagination. An entrepreneur is a leader, he sets the pace! An entrepreneur is a thinker, he resets the space! Entrepreneurial exploits are at the mercy of the entrepreneur’s mentality and the instrumentality of his mind. The former is about his worldview, while the latter has to do with his mindset.

When the “in-spirit motion” otherwise called inspiration ends or dies, the entrepreneur’s worldview becomes dysfunctional and his mindset loses elasticity. My worldview as an entrepreneur is that wealth creation is possible through value creation. My mindset towards this realization is that to create value, I must think and act.

Thinking is the hardest work there is, little wonder why many, despite their entrepreneurial efforts don’t get maximum rewards for their actions. To move is to be inspired to think and act entrepreneurially. Entrepreneurial actors take ideas from indoors to industry by nurturing creativity to fruition. Innovation is what creativity looks like. Without innovation, we doubt creativity. Innovation is what inspiration looks like. Without inspiration looks like, we doubt inspiration without innovation. You either move or end. You are either inspired to the end or you end at the beginning. Inspiration works by motion. You don’t learn how to drive in a parked car.

Keep writing! Keep inventing! Keep leading! Keep inspiring and stay inspired! Innovation is the specific function of entrepreneurship, it is the newness and the genuineness in a creative idea.

Organize – One of the ways to create an entrepreneurial structure and make lasting impact is to exist not just as an individual, but as an institution. Organization is a function of vision. What innovation is to entrepreneurship is what vision is to leadership. Vision is tied to one’s worldview as innovativeness is tied to one’s mindset. Leadership is the driver of entrepreneurship. This implies that mindset is driven by worldview.

Africa’s worldview with respect to wealth creation strategies are not necessarily a replica of that of the west, therefore, growth mindset and development trajectory resonate differently. As a leader in my own right, I organize my thinking and think about my organization. Anybody can think, but it takes an entrepreneur to think creatively and a leader to create a structure for a sustainable entrepreneurial outcomes.

The only way to organize is to plan daily. Plans are worthless, planning is everything. HAVE A PLAN AND A PLAN B. It is not out of order for an entrepreneurial leader to have multiple plans from A to Z. Planning is the highest expression of FAITH. Faith is dead without works! Organizations are lifeless without workers! Organize your thinking. Think about your organization.

Visualize – The ability to form a mental picture of success is more important than organizing or planning. Vision without visualization is a wish. Similarly, imagination without implementation is a waste of inspiration. The energy of implementation comes from inspiration through visualization. My visualization of wealth creation through my entrepreneurial undertakings reinforces my endless commitment to value creation.

Possibilities are responsibilities. Don’t just move, organize. Don’t just organize, visualize. Don’t just visualize, expect the best outcomes.

Expect the best – Don’t succeed accidentally. Success is inevitable when preparation meets opportunity. All things being equal, an entrepreneurial outcome is predictable by one’s level of organization. Nothing attracts investment opportunity like a structured institution. Functionally, structure is preparation for the future. You may not yet have a business opportunity, but a business idea, your preparation to transition from indoors to industry and move from concept to commerce reveals a level of functionality.

Entrepreneurial success is not a function of nationality, it is a product of intentionality. Be intentional – Move, Organize, Visualize and Expect the best.

“Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston S. Churchill.

“There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” – Colin Powell.

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” – Henry David Thoreau.

“I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” – Thomas Jefferson.

“Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.” – Albert Einstein.

“Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” – Winston Churchill.

“If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time.” – Steve Jobs.

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Action is the foundational key to all success.” – Pablo Picasso.

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer.

“A mind troubled by doubt cannot focus on the course of victory.” – Arthur Golden.

“The successful man is the one who finds out what is the matter with his business before his competitors do.” – Roy L. Smith.

“Accept responsibility for your life. Know that it is you who will get you where you want to go, no one else.” – Les Brown.

