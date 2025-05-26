Wecass Braun launches lighting, solar power solutions

A new firm, Wecass Braun, has launched its presence in Nigeria, unveiling its latest durable German lighting and solar technologies.

At the brand opening ceremony and exhibition of its products in Onipetesi Estate, Ikeja area of Lagos, the firm explained that its solar power solution products were durable, reliable, cost-effective, and could be monitored and controlled from a central control room.

In his speech, International CEO, Wecass Braun, Engr. André Braun noted that the alternative power solutions are environmentally friendly, and the latest lighting and solar technologies can be monitored and switched from a control room.

Braun stated that he completed his training in several electrical and electronic professions in Germany, as well as also trained as a master electrician.

While showcasing the firm’s products, Braun said:

“We look on projects, and find the right solutions. Look at our street lights. We’ve a central control room especially for them. We need the right product for this time. Our solar products also last a long time. They are durable. German products are of great quality.”

He further noted that the company has brought the right energy products on the world market as experts in the field to add value to clients in the country.

Braun said:

“Nigeria needs the latest and most sustainable technologies. These must be future-proof for an emerging and growing nation like Nigeria. We want customers and infrastructure programmes across Nigeria to rely on sustainable and future-proof products.

We want to provide our employees and other people with similar training here. Just like in Germany, we will carry out the theoretical part of the training in our training room next door.”

And the special thing about our open showroom is that it also serves as a practical venue for our employees and students. The practical part is taught on the exhibits. This means that our customers can rely on us to act professionally even when problems arise.