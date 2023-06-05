The residents of Enugu state have once again disregarded the directive of the newly appointed Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, to resume their normal activities and bring an end to the weekly Monday sit-at-home order.

Despite the potential economic repercussions this order has had on the state, the majority of banks, markets, schools, shops, and offices remained closed today, maintaining the status quo.

Even in the outlying urban and rural areas of the state, the sit-at-home order held its grip. Enugu residents confessed that fear of the unknown prevented them from venturing out of their homes, as they lacked confidence in the government’s ability to ensure their safety.

To bolster security, police and military patrol vehicles were deployed throughout the streets, accompanied by police helicopters hovering over the state.

Today’s sit-at-home protest in Enugu has intensified, with roads, markets, and streets in some areas now eerily deserted.

Security personnel flood the region, trying to maintain order. There have been unconfirmed reports of travellers being abducted along the Four Corners – Udi bypass earlier today.

Prior to Governor Mbah’s announcement declaring an end to the Monday sit-at-home order, compliance had already been waning, as people gradually started venturing out but required further encouragement to regain their confidence.

However, despite the government’s earlier threat to permanently shut down any non-compliant schools, markets, banks, parks, and other institutions, none of them is operational today, including filling stations.

Upon inspection, it was observed that the gates of schools and markets were open but devoid of students, teachers, and traders. Banks and fuel stations remained locked, and government and private offices stood empty.

The presence of security agents, expected to provide reassurance and encourage people to resume their businesses, did not alleviate tensions. Instead, their presence seemed to further unsettle the streets.

At various locations in Enugu, such as Otigba Roundabout and New Haven Junction, police officers were stationed with their vehicles, while some officers hid inside a fuel station.





Patrol vehicles with police and military personnel were seen intermittently, but roadblocks were absent along routes including Otigba to Artisan market, Ohuhu Road, Tunnel to Abakiliki Road, All Saints Roundabout, Shoprite, former Campus Two, and Ogui Road Junction by 82 Division.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…