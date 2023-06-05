Activities resume at various motor parks barely 24 hours after inauguration of new PMS management.

Normal activities have resumed at the various motor parks across Oyo.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the new management of the Park Management System.

Motorists have moved to the multi-million naira Bus Terminal at Challenge and Ojoo areas which had been locked and keyed after the removal of the fleeing chieftain of the PMS, Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Adebowale Williams has declared the embattled chieftains wanted over allegations of guns running, armed banditry, kidnapping and other vices.

