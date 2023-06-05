The proposed meeting of President Bola Tinubu with the opposition lawmakers earlier scheduled for Monday has been postponed.

It was ostensibly meant to be part of the ongoing move to agree on the preferred members of the National Assembly to become principal officers.

Even though no reason was given for the postponement, it is not unlikely that it is related to the need to allow them to have consultation with their political parties.

The invitation for the meeting that had been sent out to them indicated that the meeting with the senators-elect will take place at 3 pm while the one with the members-elect will be at 5 pm.

The invitation was signed by Tijanni Umar, the Permanent Secretary of the State House, on behalf of the President’s Chief of Staff.

It urged the lawmakers to attend and submit their list for security clearance.

The PDP has however objected to the meeting, pointing out that there is a process to invite members of the party to a meeting.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune on phone, the National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, said the party was not officially aware of the meeting as it only heard of it in the media.

He said: “Our party members are responsible enough, they know what to do, they know the position and they know that there must be consultation with the party for whatever decision or action they are taking.

“So, we believe that these are responsible members-elect of our party. We believe that they know the decisions of our party and the decisions that are being taken that will be injurious to the party’s interest.

“We are confident on the part of our members-elect to know that there must be consultation with the party to take any decision or any action or any meeting that they want to do so.”





The meeting the President scheduled with All Progressives Congress (APC) senators-elect and members-elect of the House of Representatives has also been called off. Tinubu’s meeting with opposition lawmakers was postponed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE