The Coalition for True Governance(CTG), a leading advocate for peace, justice, and human rights, has condemned the heinous killing of the traditional ruler of the Orsu Obodo community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Victor Ijioma and the traditional prime minister of Mgbele community in the same Oguta LGA.

The group in a statement on Friday stated that the assassination of these traditional rulers, who symbolize stability, heritage, and unity within the community, is an appalling act of violence. It is imperative that the Nigerian government takes immediate action to address this gruesome incident and restore peace in Oguta and across Imo State.

Speaking on the matter, the convener, Chief Charles Odenigbo, called on the Federal Government to declare a ‘State of Emergency’ in Imo adding that its Governor, Hope Uzodinma has totally failed to secure the lives and property of residents in the state.

“We, therefore, call on the Nigerian government to declare a state of emergency in Imo State. This declaration is necessary to ensure the swift deployment of security forces and the implementation of measures to prevent further loss of lives and property. The state of emergency will provide the government with the necessary authority and resources to combat the escalating violence and restore law and order.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma is a failure, he has shown times without number that he does not possess the capacity to govern and ensure the safety of life and property in the state. We need to stop this constant bloodshed.

“Furthermore, we urge the government to launch a thorough investigation into the killing of the traditional ruler in Oguta, with the aim of identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice. It is crucial that all those involved, regardless of their position or influence, are held accountable for their actions. The government must demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the lives and well-being of its citizens.

“We implore the Nigerian government to prioritize community engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation initiatives in Imo State. Building trust between the government, security agencies, and the local population is essential to fostering lasting peace and stability.

“We call on the international community, particularly regional organizations and human rights bodies, to closely monitor the situation in Imo State and provide the necessary support and assistance to the Nigerian government in its efforts to restore peace and security.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE