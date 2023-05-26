The Ondo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONDOCIMMA) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the Ondo State Deep Sea Port.

The new seaport, according to (ONDOCIMMA) will open new doors of opportunities for Ondo State and all the neighbouring states.

President of the chamber, Otunba Olumide Araoyinbo also congratulate the people of the state for the approval by the outgoing president.

The chamber in a statement on Friday said “It gladdens our collective hearts that the Port Ondo project finally got the approval of the federal government. It is indeed the most beautiful parting gift from President Muhammadu Buhari to the people of the state.”

It added that the project, on completion, would serve as a major catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state and the country at large.

“We want to express our gratitude to the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo for his support towards the actualization of this dream.

“Furthermore, the chamber expresses its deepest appreciation to the Minister of state for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye and all those who worked tirelessly to ensure that the sea port project is approved.”

The chamber urged the state government and all the stakeholders in the project to see ONDOCIMMA and its members as partners in the project and to ensure that it immediately put machinery in motion to make Ondo Port a reality as fast as possible.

