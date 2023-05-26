The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has called for unity of purpose among Nigerians saying Nigeria’s strength lies in her diversity.

Sultan, who is also the President General of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the remarks during the 2023 Presidential inauguration public lecture and Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday as part of activities lined up for the May 29 swearing-in of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to the highly revered monarch, Nigeria is stronger and better together as one family through sustained cooperation with one another.

He however urged Nigerians to ensure that the incoming administration hit the ground running and live up to the expectations of the citizens.

The guest lecturer, Professor Bashir Galadanci, in his paper titled, “Unity in Diversity: Evolving A Better Nigeria”, emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence and tolerance among Nigerians irrespective of tribe, culture, or religious differences.

He also called on Nigerians to give the incoming government of Bola Tinubu their total support for the country to make progress in all facets of national life.

