The mother of Primeboy, a close friend of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has finally broken the silence over the detention of her son in relation to the rapper’s death.

Tribune Online reports that the police, on October 6, disclosed that Mohbad’s death was a result of the mismanagement of an injury sustained after a physical fight with Primeboy.

Primeboy, who was initially declared wanted by the police, is currently in detention and has been identified as one of the five key suspects in relation to Mohbad’s death.

Reacting to her son’s arrest in a heartfelt TikTok video posted by @Seyigold25, Primeboy’s mother cried out to Nigerians, reiterating her son’s innocence in the tragic events surrounding the rapper’s death.

According to her, Mohbad and her son shared a deep bond since childhood and would never harm him in any way.

She appealed to all mothers in the world to come to her aid, saying that she did not want to lose Primeboy after losing Mohbad, whom she considered her son.

She specifically called on popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, who has been vocal about the call for justice over Mohbad’s death, to come to her aid.

However, she appealed to Nigerians to exercise caution and avoid judging her son, insisting that all the allegations leveled against him are nothing but false claims.

She said, “Good Nigerians and mothers, you are the ones I want to talk to. Please have mercy on me. Iyabo Ojo, you will not lose your children, please come to my aid. I know you always speak the truth and your intelligence will not be taken from you.

“It is Iya Primeboy who is talking, I don’t know anybody. That’s why I taught my children how to be content. Please, I need your help to come to my rescue. Don’t let me cry over my child. I don’t have a child that can do something like that.

“Mohbad’s death is even more painful to me and my child. I don’t have a murderer in my family. Even Mohbad, whom you are talking about, used to live together with my children. You can go and ask. Even where I’m selling food outside, it is Mohbad who helped me fix the place for me. Is it the death of the same person that I or my child will be happy about? The time Mohbad wanted to start helping me is when they eliminated him. Please don’t let them take Ibrahim (Primeboy) away from me.”





Watch the video here.

https://www.tiktok.com/@hormotayoayinke/video/7287697859959409926?q=seyigold25&t=1696880818359

