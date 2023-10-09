As the November 11th Governorship Election in Bayelsa State approaches, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend all forms of political campaigns in Bassambiri Community (Opu-Nembe), Nembe Local Government Area.

The PDP claims that the Nigerian Police Force denied them access to campaign in the community, citing security reasons.

A stalwart of the PDP and chairman of a socio-political group known as Equity Crusaders, Hon. Christopher Abarowei, alleged that the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Alausa Tolani, informed the PDP that campaigning in Bassambiri was dangerous due to armed conflict, even though the party had a peaceful and successful outing in Ogbolomabiri, also in Nembe LGA.

According to Abarowei, it would be unjust and unfair if INEC allowed the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Labour Party (LP) to carry out campaigns in Opu-Nembe while denying access to the PDP. He stated that such actions might lead to litigation that could affect the overall outcome of the November 11th governorship election.

He said, “The PDP opened its campaign in Brass LGA. We had a peaceful campaign. We met with the traditional council in Brass, and projects were commissioned.

Our next stop was Nembe. Nembe was a successful outing, but this time we only campaigned in Ogbolomabiri.

“The most surprising aspect is that the Commissioner of Police had unbelievable reasons to advise the PDP not to go to Nembe to campaign based on security reasons.

The question then is: if the PDP cannot access Bassambiri, can the APC or LP also go there to campaign?

“We are in a state where the Commissioner of Police reports to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the SWAT team was sent to Bassambiri to calm the recent armed conflict that has taken over the town.

Yet they said the PDP should not go there to campaign because of security concerns.

“We don’t have any problem with that. All we want is that no other political party should go there to campaign for the same security reason.





If that is not the case, there may be litigation in the future that may affect the total outcome of the election.

And from every indication, I suspect there may be no election in Bassambiri.”

