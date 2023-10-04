The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police has declared Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, wanted for failing to honor an invitation in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Since the death of Mohbad on September 12, 2023, Nigerians have continued to demand justice over the incident, leading to the commencement of the police investigation.

Since the commencement of investigation into the ‘peace’ hitmaker’s death on September 18, the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police has interrogated Mohbad’s former label boss, Naira Marley, and show promoter, Sammy Larry among others.

In a recent development regarding the investigation, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, revealed on Wednesday through his X account that Mohbad’s close friend, Primeboy, is now wanted by the Police.

According to the Lagos police spokesperson, Primeboy’s declaration as a wanted person became inevitable after he failed to show up at the police station two weeks after an invitation was sent to him.

He also disclosed that a reward of 1 million Naira will be given to anyone with useful tips and information that could lead to Primeboy’s arrest.

The statement reads, “Following his failure to honour the police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64 m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.”

