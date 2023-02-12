We have been looking at modeling.

“Whether we realize it or not, each one of us has role models. We model our behavior, words, and actions after certain individuals. Most people don’t pick their role models intentionally. Instead, they simply imitate the people they spend the vast majority of their time with. To be successful in life, you must pick your role models carefully.” Cyrus

A model is a person whose behavior, examples and lifestyle can be emulated. Modeling is learning by copying, imitating, mimicking, following someone else. A model is someone who has gone where we are planning to go and has done what we are trying to do. Models are patterns, examples and guidelines.

Modeling is not cloning but duplicating the systems, structures, protocols, procedures, character, competence of the model in a way that enhances our own uniqueness and style so as to become more effective.

We should not just be models but live in such a way that those who follow after us should also become models.

“Nothing is so contagious as example; and we never do any great good or evil which does not produce it’s like.” Francois de La Rochefoucauld

Everyone can be a good role model.

“You don’t have to be a celebrity or a superstar to be a role model. Chances are if you’re a parent, teacher, coach, religious leader, or manager, you’re influencing people every day. Make it positive! Have high expectations for others and yourself. Avoid the tendency to adjust the target downward just to accommodate mediocrity.

When you’re a role model, every message you send is critical. For example, people will notice whether or not you value a good education, the relationship that you have with your spouse, how you work under pressure, how you behave during the Little League game, and whether you’re confident enough to admit fault. Don’t wait for the stars to align to demonstrate good behavior. Deliver your message every day in small ways.

Good role models are objective and fair. Furthermore, they have the strength of their convictions. They believe what they say and say what they believe. Mark Twain may have said it best, “Action speaks louder than words but not nearly as often.”

Ensure that your words and actions are consistent. Good role models are open, honest, and trustworthy. Make sure to finish what you start and follow through on commitments. Treat others as you want to be treated.





Be confident in who you are and what you represent. But balance that confidence with a dose of humility. Don’t accept bad behavior. Speak up against abuses. If you don’t condemn poor behavior, then you’re a co-conspirator. Life isn’t a spectator sport.

Accept responsibility for your actions. When you make a mistake , admit fault and show you mean it by taking corrective action.” Frank Sonnenberg.

CONCLUDED

