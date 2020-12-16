Mob sets ablaze suspected armed robber in Ibadan

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, recorded another incident of a mob setting fire on one suspected armed robber.

The mob pounced on the two suspected persons after they lost control of the motorcycle the rode on while making away with a phone and other valuables robbed from one Adebayo Tobi.

Upon being robbed at Favours area of Bodija, Ibadan, Adebayo Tobi, with his car, gave the robbers a hot chase until they entered a pothole, lost control of the bike and fell off opposite the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, on the State Secretariat-Mokola road.

While one of the robbers immediately became lifeless from the accident, the other who sustained injuries was hit with clubs and other weapons till he died and was then set ablaze.

When Tribune Online checked on the site of the incident, the body was up in flames while the other was left lifeless.

Men of the state Joint Security Task Force, known as Operation Burst and the Nigerian Police were later sighted at the scene.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Gbenga Fadeyi said on Wednesday night that effort was on to remove the corpses while investigation had commenced into the incident.

