National Library commences operations in Ekiti State

THE National Library of Nigeria (NLN) has commenced operations to provide library services in Ekiti State with formal handover of the library edifice to the National Librarian, Professor Lenrie Olatokumbo Aina by the state government.

One of the mandates of the nation’s Apex library is to establish a branch in each of the state capital of the federation.

Director State Library Board, Mrs Adeyeye Yemisi, while handing over the temporary building on behalf of the Ekiti State government to Professor. Aina, expressed gladness that NLN would commence in the state.

She said the state government would soon donate a plot of land to NLN for the construction of a permanent and prototype structure, saying it was long overdue for Ekiti State to have services of the National Library of Nigeria.

She noted that many times students and researchers visited the state library, demanding for International Standard Book Number (ISBN) and International Standard Serial Numbers (ISSN) because of an absence of NLN authorised to issue the same.

Adeyeye expressed happiness at the presence of the apex library, declaring that the state Library Board would join hands with NLN to improve on the services in Ekiti State.

Responding, the National Librarian, Professor Aina commended Mrs Adeyeye for her efforts over the Ekiti State branch of NLN..

The National Librarian also commended the Managing Director of Havilla Merchants Nigeria Limited, Mr. Lanre Adesuyi, an indigene of Ekiti State, for donating volumes of books worth five million naira to equip the branch.

He stated that he had already deployed staff members to man the branch, adding that it would be headed by an Assistant Chief Librarian, Mr Ajayi J. O with four other staff members

Professor Aina also expressed appreciation to the Ekiti State government for responding to the request and pledged to upgrade library services across Nigeria.

