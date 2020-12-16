COVID-19, Boko Haram force five Northern states to close schools

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic and Boko Haram have forced five state governors in the North-Western geopolitical zone to announce the closure of schools in their respective states.

Findings gathered that while Katsina, Kano and Zamfara states closed schools for fear of Boko Haram attacks, Kaduna and Jigawa states on the other hand closed schools following the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus in the states.

Thus, it was gathered that immediately after the abduction of the school students in his state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State had during a visit to Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on Saturday directed the closure of all boarding schools in the state.

In the case of Zamfara, the state governor, Bello Matawalle, immediately after he heard of the abduction of the secondary school students, directed the closure of 10 schools that share border with Katsina State.

According to the governor, he took the decision because “we want to identify with the people and government of Katsina State over the abduction of secondary schools students.

Also, in the case of Kano State, the state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi, directed that all schools should be closed by Wednesday, December 16.

Though there was no reason given for the closure, a source who pleaded anonymity said it was as a result of the abduction of school students in neighbouring Katsina State.

“Immediately we heard of the abduction, there was this consensus among us to close our schools because we don’t want another calamity in the region,” the source said.

For Kaduna State, the second wave of coronavirus was given as reason for the closure of both public and private schools on Wednesday, December 16.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner of Education, Shehu Makarfi, the state government decided to close all schools because of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

While advising residents to abide by the COVID-19 protocols, the commissioner said “it is our duty to protect every citizens of the state.”

Also, in Jigawa State, coronavirus was given as the reason for the closure of schools in the state.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Alhaji Rabiu Adamu, the rising cases of COVID-19 informed the decision.

Only two states, Sokoto and Kebbi, have not closed their schools in the zone. But it was gathered that by next week, schools in these two states will be closed for the end of the term.

However, a parent and resident of Sokoto state, Mu’azu Shuni disclosed that he had since withdrawn his children from school because of prevailing insecurity in the entire region pending when security improves .

“I have two children in secondary school and two in primary, I told them to remain at home, no more school pending when things improve,” he said.

