MNCHW 2022: Ebonyi govt begins vaccination to reduce maternal, child morbidity, mortality

Ebonyi State government has made preparations to reduce maternal, child and infant morbidity and mortality in the state.

Commissioner for Health in the state Dr Daniel Umezurike disclosed this in Abakaliki at the weekend during the flag-off of the first round of the 2022 Mother and health programme.

According to Umezurike, the decision was in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He noted that the state targets to reach out vaccination strategies to one million, two hundred and sixty-four thousand, five hundred and ten pregnant women and children for the year 2022.

“MNCHW strategy is aimed at scaling up a package of key maternal, Newborn and child survival interventions that have been proven to reduce maternal, neonatal and child mortality, designed along the continuum of care model, to strengthen Nigeria’s health system at all levels.

“Through the MNCHW of this year, we target to reach out to 169, 052 pregnant women with iron folate and folic acids; 608, 586 children under 5 years with Vitamin A; 486, 858 children under 5 with deworming tablets, using fixed and outreach vaccination strategies.”





The Health Commissioner lauded the invaluable support of development partners; WHO, UNICEF, USAID-Breakthrough Action, Nigeria and Integrated Health Program towards the success of the event and other routine health services, ranging from capacity strengthening, provision of commodities, community mobilization, coordination, supportive supervision, among other interventions.

The Senior Communication Specialist, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Yakubu Suleiman, appreciated the Breakthrough Action -Nigeria (USAID/BA -N) for its aggressive Social behavioural change advocacies in the State.

He added that the social mobilization activities of BA-N bring a very high turnout of women and children for the exercise in Ebonyi Communities as demand for basic health services has increased in the State.

“We have been asked to come and supervise the MNCHW.

“There is a lot of good news to convey to the nation about Ebonyi State: the easiness and political commitment we have identified is one.

“We have been to some rural communities in Izzi and other Local government areas since my arrival, and I saw a large turnout of the targeted population for the MNCHW.

“This shows the level of social mobilization the State has achieved through the support activities of Breakthrough Action – Nigeria,” Suleiman said.

Yakubu further pledged to stimulate sustainability and increase in intervention programmes extended to the State by the NPHCDA.

In her part, the Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mrs Catherine Barry -Oko, commended the friendly disposition of the state government towards the health of mothers and their children, enjoining primary health care workers in the state to sustain the zeal while as well calling on parents to utilize the opportunity to immunize themselves and their children.

In their separate goodwill messages, Partners’ representatives at the event: the Advocacy and Capacity Building Specialist for BA -N, Mrs Charity Odio; Emmanuel Okike for WHO and Oladipo Akinmade for IHP, appreciated the enabling environment provided by the state government for their smooth intervention programmes.