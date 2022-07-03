FCTA to enforce 7pm closing time for Abuja parks on Monday

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would commence full enforcement of the park policy across the city on Monday.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of the FCT, Ikharo Attah said all the park operators must close at 7 pm every day in line with the policy.

He told journalists at the weekend that the enforcement would bring about conformity to the policy which is concerned with sanity.

Attah said: “The issue of the park policy is very clear, the FCT Administration is very clear on it, the coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council with the Director of Parks and Recreation has clarified the issue.

“Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello has given the marching order to implement the park policy and it is clear, from 7 pm all parks are to remain closed that is what the Park policy contains, also with the kind approval of the minister, from tomorrow, Monday all parks should remain close from 7 pm.

“Parks that refused to close from the stipulated time and team will be going round to ensure that parks comply with the policy.

“I have received calls from some of them that people what to enjoy after closing from work till deep in the night, but I say no. Anything someone wants to enjoy go early enough so that by 7 pm when the park is closing so that those in charge of the park can clean it and prepare for another day business.

“The City will have to adjust to the fact that parks close by 7 pm, when it’s dark everybody can adjust to it.”

Recall that the coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Umar Shuaibu, had recently announced the decision ordering park operators to open at 8 am and close at 7 pm.





Shuaibu said the enforcement is on the sideline of the implementation of the FCT park policy.

According to him, the exercise will enable the administration to have the data of parks and checkmate their activities, especially the ones that violate the laws.

