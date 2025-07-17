MMIA road cries out for attention

The road leading out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), a vital gateway to Nigeria, has become a source of concern for travelers and stakeholders alike. Despite being constructed during the tenure of former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the road’s maintenance has been neglected, leaving it in a deplorable state.

As a federal road, questions arose regarding which authority bears the responsibility for its upkeep, with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Ministry of Works seemingly at a loss over who should take charge.

The segments of the road just before ascending the interchange to connect with the Apapa Expressway heading into Lagos, as well as the area at the base of the interchange where vehicles exit onto the same expressway, are noticeably deteriorating.

Potholes and crumbling surfaces make for an unpleasant and potentially hazardous driving experience. This is not only a concern for the safety of travelers but also a reflection of the country’s image to visitors entering Nigeria.

As the gateway to the nation, the MMIA road is a projector of Nigeria’s image to the world. It is imperative that the Federal Government takes immediate action to address the maintenance issues plaguing this crucial thoroughfare.

FAAN could take the initiative to reach out to the Ministry of Works or the Lagos State government to restore this road to a safer state and provide a better traveling experience for airport users.

The condition of the MMIA road is a stark reminder of the need for urgent attention to Nigeria’s infrastructure.

As the country seeks to attract foreign investment and promote economic growth, it is essential that the government prioritises the maintenance of critical infrastructure, including roads that serve as gateways to the nation.

The MMIA road is not just a local issue; it is a national concern that requires immediate attention from the Federal Government.

By addressing the maintenance issues on this road, the government can demonstrate its commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for visitors and investors alike. It is time for the government to take action and restore the MMIA road to its former glory, ensuring that it reflects the dignity and pride of Nigeria.