Oyo APC guber aspirant, Oladele, pays condolence visit to Dantata family

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Saheed Oladele, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late billionaire businessman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, in Kano State.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata died on June 28, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the age of 94, while Oladele was away in the United States for political consultations with Oyo State indigenes in various parts of America.

Dantata was buried in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Oladele was received by the first son of the late businessman, Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata, in the presence of his sibling, Sodiq Dantata, and Alhaji Dantata’s secretary.

In a remark during the condolence visit, Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata stated that the family would continue the legacy left behind by their father.

He appreciated Oladele for the visit and promised continued support for his governorship aspiration.

In an interview with journalists, Oladele, who holds the honorary chieftaincy title of the Baameko of Ibadanland, expressed sadness over the death of the philanthropist.

He said, “Alhaji Dantata’s death is a colossal loss to us, but we take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life, having touched many lives positively all over the world.”

He prayed to Allah to accept the return of “one of the greatest philanthropists out of Africa.”

