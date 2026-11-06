NDLEA secures 18 convictions, arrets 130 suspects in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, said it has secured 18 convictions and arrested 130 suspects for drug-related offences in October, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has said.

The command also said it filed seven new charges and seized 2,015.688 kilogrammes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances during intensified operations across the state.

The Command Press Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, Sani Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Garba stated that the operations, conducted under the leadership of the state Commander, Maijama’a Mohammed, also led to the dismantling of 46 drug distribution joints in the state.

He said cannabis sativa accounted for the largest quantity of substances seized, with 1,967.107 kilogrammes.

Other seizures included 42.94 kilogrammes of tramadol, 5.464 kilogrammes of various psychotropic substances, 0.154 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and 0.023 kilogrammes of cocaine.

He listed other substances seized as diazepam, rohypnol, pentazocine, codeine, pregabalin and ketamine.

He stressed that the dismantled drug joints were located in Kakuri, Kudenden, Gonin-Gora, Black Street, Badarawa, Narayi, Kabala West, Karji, Tirkaniya, Kantiaga, Tudun Wada, Nasarawa, Unguwan Dosa, Kawo and Television, among other locations.

Garba said the command had also sustained its drug demand reduction activities through counselling, treatment, rehabilitation and public sensitisation.

READ ALSO: NDLEA declares war on drug trafficking in Edo

He disclosed that five clients successfully completed their counselling, treatment and rehabilitation programmes during the period, while 12 others received brief interventions.

He added that 314 persons underwent drug integrity tests as part of efforts to address substance abuse.

The spokesperson said the command was combining enforcement operations with preventive interventions to address both the supply and demand sides of the drug problem.

He urged residents to provide timely and credible information to assist the agency in identifying drug dealers, traffickers and distribution networks.

He stressed that tackling drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking required collective efforts, urging members of the public to cooperate with NDLEA operatives.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining operations and expanding its counselling, treatment and rehabilitation initiatives to address drug abuse in the state.