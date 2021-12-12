Miss Ideal Nigeria, Mary Akins promises to fight against bullying, racism

After emerging Miss Ideal Nigeria, beauty queen and Miss Oyo State, Mary Akins, has said she would use her new role to raise awareness for discrimination against black girls, adding that no girl deserves to be bullied for the colour of their skin or race.

While speaking with R about her new title and what it meant to her, Akins observed that winning the crown is one thing, using the platform to fight against the abuse of black girls with what she called melanin project and anti-bullying campaign.

Speaking further, she said the project will kick off officially in January 2022, pointing out that she has always been passionate about speaking for the voiceless and those who could not fight for themselves, especially in the area of racism and bullying, which according is becoming rampant across the globe.

Miss Akins defeated 21 other girls to be crowned Miss Ideal Nigeria last week Sunday.

The 22-year-old beauty queens added that many people made fun of her when she was growing up because of her skin, insisting that now that she has the voice that people respect, she would not hesitate to campaign against bullying.

“I remember being bullied when I was young and I felt really bad seeing people make fun of me because of my skin. I believe people should learn to respect others and stop the attitude of making others feel bad about themselves. So I hope to stand as an advocate of anti-bullying because I believe that regardless of one’s skin color or how one looks , you are beautiful just the way you are “, she added.

Her runner-ups were Deltan Queen , Tracy ( 1st runner up ) and Sophie Akintoye (2nd runner up). Miss Yobe, Faith and miss Kano , Rashedat round up the top 5 .

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…