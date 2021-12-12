Small Doctor set to shutdown Agege with ‘Omo BETTER Concert 3’

The city of Lagos will once again welcome self-acclaimed street certified music act, Small Doctor as the singer has announced the coming of the 3rd edition of his annual “Omo Better Concert” this December at the Agege Stadium.

Small Doctor said Agege is set to witness another music and give back concert this year after the success of the previous editions as he assured fans and music lovers that he would meet their expectations.

According to him, this year’s concert promises to be bigger and better as many superstar guest artistes are going to storm Agege stadium to entertain music lovers.

Small Doctor’s annual “Omo Better Concert” has been described as the only street-credible music concert in the whole of Nigeria’s music industry as it also features of empowerment programmes in place.