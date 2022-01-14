Miracles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (V)

IN the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Baqarah 2:247-248 says, “Their Prophet said to them: ‘God hath appointed Talut as king over you’. They say: ‘How can he exercise authority over us when we are better fitted than he to exercise authority and he is not even gifted with wealth in abundance?’ He said: ‘God hath chosen him above you and hath gifted him abundantly with knowledge and bodily prowess; God granteth His authority to whom He pleaseth. God careth for all and He knoweth all things’. And (further) their Prophet said to them: ‘A sign of his authority is that there shall come to you the Ark of the Covenant with (an assurance) therein of security from your Lord and the relics left by the family of Moses and the family of Aaron carried by angels. In this is a Symbol for you if ye indeed have faith.’”

The planting of the trees; the manufacture of the Ark by Prophet Nuh (AS) through the inspiration of Almighty Allah; and the journey of the believers in Ark through the Flood are miracles of the Lord of the worlds. The Holy Qur’an, Yasin 36:41-44 confirms, “And a Sign for them Is that We bore Their race (through the flood) In the loaded Ark; and We have created for them similar (vessels) on which they ride. If it were Our Will, We could drown them. Then would there be no helper (to hear their cry), nor could they be delivered except by way of mercy from Us, and by way of (worldly) convenience (to serve them) for a time”.

Moreover, it remains a mystery and miracles of Almighty Allah as Prophet Ibrahim (AS) gave birth to Prophet Ismail (AS) and Prophet Ishaq (AS) through two wives of Hajar and Sarat respectively at over 87 and 100 years accordingly, and was saved from the fire of King Nimrud in Assyria, near Nineveh (site near modern Mosul), after asking the people to worship only One God and not the idols that can’t save themselves (Qur’an 11:69-73; 15:51-56; 51:24-30). The Holy Qur’an, Al-Anbiya 21:51-75 enumerates, “We bestowed aforetime on Abraham his rectitude of conduct, and well were We acquainted with him. Behold! He said to his father and his people, ‘What are these images, to which ye are (so assiduously) devoted?’ They said, ‘We found our fathers worshipping them’. He said, “Indeed ye have been in manifest error – ye and your fathers’. They said, ‘Have you brought us the truth, or are you one of those who jest?’ He said, ‘Nay, your Lord is the Lord of the heavens and the earth, He Who created them (from nothing) and I am a witness to this (truth). And by God, I have a plan for your idols – after ye go away and turn your backs’. So, he broke them to pieces, (all) but the biggest of them, that they might turn (and address themselves) to it. They said, ‘Who has done this to our gods? He must indeed be some man of impiety!’ They said, ‘We heard a youth talk of them. He is called Abraham’. They said, ‘Then bring him before the eyes of the people, that they may bear witness’. They said, ‘Art thou the one that did this with our gods, O Abraham?’ He said, ‘Nay, this was done by their biggest one! Ask them, if they can speak intelligently!’ So, they turned to themselves and said, ‘Surely ye are the one in the wrong!’ Then were they confounded with shame. They said, ‘Thou knowest full well that these (idols) do not speak!’ (Abraham) said, ‘Do ye then worship, besides God, things that can neither be of any good to you nor do you harm? Fie upon you, and upon the things that ye worship besides God! Have ye no sense?’ …They said, ‘Burn him and protect your gods, if ye do (anything at all)!’ We said, ‘O Fire! Be thou cool, and (a means of) safety for Abraham!’ Then they sought a stratagem against him but We made them the ones that lost most! But We delivered him and (his nephew) Luṭ (and directed them) to the land which We have blessed for the nations. And We bestowed on him Isaac and, as an additional gift, (a grandson), Jacob, and We made righteous men of every one (of them). And We made them leaders, guiding (men) by Our command, and We sent them inspiration to do good deeds, to establish regular prayers, and to practise regular charity; and they constantly served Us (and Us only). And to Luṭ, too, We gave judgment and knowledge, and We saved him from the town which practised abominations. Truly they were a people given to evil, a rebellious people. And We admitted him to Our mercy for he was one of the righteous.’”

Furthermore, it is with the miracle and inspiration of God’s Knowledge and Wisdom that Prophet Daud (AS), the father and the son, Prophet Sulaiman (AS) delivered judgments as judges; the manufacture of coats of mail by Prophet Daud (now developed as bullet-proof vests); the defeat of Goliath by Daud (AS); the control of the wind by Prophet Sulaiman to fly airship/airplane with his retinue of entourage; and the Jinn diving for him into the seas to acquire gold, diamond, and other mineral resources for wealth (Qur’an 6:84; 34:10-11; 38:17-26; 2:251).

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Anbiyaa 21:78-82 relates, “And remember David and Solomon, when they gave judgment in the matter of the field into which the sheep of certain people had strayed by night. We did witness their judgment. To Solomon We inspired the (right) understanding of the matter. To each (of them) We gave judgment and knowledge. It was Our power that made the hills and the birds celebrate Our praises, with David. It was We Who did (all these things). It was We Who taught him the making of coats of mail for your benefit, to guard you from each other’s violence. Will ye then be grateful? (It was Our power that made) the violent (unruly) wind flow (tamely) for Solomon, to his order, to the land which We had blessed for We do know all things. And of the evil ones, were some who dived for him, and did other work besides and it was We Who guarded them”.

Also, Qur’an 2:250-251 relates, “When they advanced to meet Goliath and his forces they prayed: ‘Our Lord! Pour out constancy on us and make our steps firm; help us against those that reject faith.’ By God’s will, they routed them and David slew Goliath and God gave him power and wisdom and taught him whatever (else) He willed. And did not God check one set of people by means of another the earth would indeed be full of mischief but God is full of bounty to all the worlds”.

The distress of Prophet Ayub (AS) was removed miraculously by God, and his wealth restored, and he saw four generations of his family. The Holy Qur’an, Al-Anbiyaa 21:84-85 affirms, “And (remember) Job, when he cried to his Lord, ‘Truly distress has seized me, but Thou art the most merciful of those that are merciful’. So, We listened to him. We removed the distress that was on him, and We restored his people to him, and doubled their number — as a grace from Ourselves, and a thing for commemoration, for all who serve Us.”

It further becomes miracle (Mu’jiza) of Allah when the she-camel emerged from the rocks as the Thamud people requested from Prophet Salih (AS) to prove he’s a Messenger of God. The Holy Qur’an, Al-A’raf 7:73-79 confirms: “To the Thamud people (We sent) Saleh, one of their own brethren. He said: ‘O my people! Worship God. Ye have no other god but Him. Now hath come unto you a clear (sign) from your Lord! This she-camel of God is a sign unto you. So, leave her to graze in God’s earth and let her come to no harm or ye shall be seized with a grievous punishment. And remember how He made you inheritors after the ad people and gave you habitations in the land ye build for yourselves, palaces and castles in (open) plains and carve out homes in the mountains. So, bring to remembrance the benefits (ye have received) from God and refrain from evil and mischief on the earth’. The leaders of the arrogant party among his people said to those who were reckoned powerless those among them who believe: ‘Know ye indeed that Saleh is an apostle from his Lord?’ They said: ‘We do indeed believe in the revelation which hath been sent through him.’ The arrogant party said: ‘For our part, we reject what ye believe in.’ Then they ham-strung the she-camel and insolently defied the order of their Lord, sayin, ‘O Saleh! Bring about thy threats if thou art an apostle (of God)!’ So, the earthquake took them unawares and they lay prostrate in their homes in the morning! So, Saleh left them saying, ‘O my people! I did indeed convey to you the message for which I was sent by my Lord. I gave you good counsel but ye love not good counsellors!’”

May Almighty Allah guide us aright among the generation of people asking for God’s miracles that are latent, apparent and obvious within us, among us and around us every moment. Ameen.

