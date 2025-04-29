Again, Akpabio demands retraction of Natasha’s sexual harassment allegation

A senior Nigerian lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has written another letter to the senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding a retraction of what he described as her “clearly false and unsubstantiated” sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Agbakoba, who is Akpabio’s counsel, stated that his second letter to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is currently under suspension, became necessary because the embattled senator had “failed to clarify the significant contradictions in her allegations against Akpabio,” as requested in his first letter, dated 14th April 2025.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, Agbakoba said that instead of clarifying the contradictions in her allegation that Akpabio sexually harassed her on 8th December 2023, and her exaltation of her alleged harasser on her social media accounts on 9th December 2023, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan deleted her social media post.

In a letter signed on behalf of Olisa Agbakoba Legal (AOL), dated 22nd April 2025, and made available to journalists, the former NBA President stated: “Recall that in our first letter to you, dated 14th April 2025, we requested that you clarify contradictions in your sexual harassment allegation against our client, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Of note is the contradiction as to timeline and dates.

“You have failed to clarify your sexual harassment allegation on 8th December 2023 and your exaltation of Senator Akpabio on your social media accounts (Instagram and X/Twitter) on 9th December 2023—the day after you alleged he sexually harassed you.

“Rather than clarify this contradiction, you deleted the social media post, which to us is extremely concerning.”

Agbakoba emphasised that no matter what was said about Akpabio, the duty to prove the allegation rested with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. He also asked the embattled senator to explain the lengthy timeline it took for her to make the sexual harassment allegation.

Agbakoba said: “You claim that the sexual harassment occurred on 8th December 2023, but your allegation was not made until 28th February 2025—one year and two months later?

“Additionally, rather than take up this serious allegation that occurred on 8th December 2023, you were seen throughout 2024 at several legislative and non-legislative events (locally and internationally) with Senator Akpabio, your alleged harasser.

“For example, you were seen together at the Inter-Parliamentary Union session in Geneva on the 24th and 25th of March 2024. In fact, you took several selfies and group photos with him during these events.

“All these events were posted in warm tones by you on your social media platforms. Please see screenshot copies of your Facebook post(s) and other photos you took with Senator Akpabio. We find this contradictory and unbelievable.”

“In light of this and having also failed to clarify inconsistencies pointed out in our first letter to you, we demand that you retract the sexual harassment allegations against our client as they are clearly false and unsubstantiated.”

