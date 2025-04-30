Beyond Luck: A study of the battles, victories of Aiyedatiwa

THE book, Beyond Luck: The Battles and Victories of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, by Ebenezer Adeniyan, a journalist with an itching foot for literary glory, encapsulates all anyone would need to know about the person and human social/political trajectory of the sitting Governor of Ondo State – Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

The rather interesting story of Aiyedatiwa forces one to look once more and of course critically at the way and manner destiny and or fate can be forged in the affairs of man. And safely, one can ask, if there is destiny or not? Or, are we fated or not to live through a pre-destined pattern of life, as we navigate the labyrinth of living? Whichever is the belief system one has ensconced himself in; it remains incontrovertible that the future belongs to those who had prepared for it.

How do you appraise a diary of events that was recorded by a reporter? This is because to appraise means to give judgement about the value added performance and nature of something, this time the book on Aiyedatiwa written by Ebenezer Adeniyan, which is derived from his diary of events relating to Aiyedatiwa. Were the contents of the book all opinions of the writer, it would be easier to appraise, but it is a chronicle of events that coalesced into an epic victory song for Aiyedatiwa and his supporters, family and friends.

To appraise any literary effort, you may have to appraise the author first by appraising his literary genre. The genre of journalism that Adeniyan has developed over time is detailed reportage, laced in historical facts and occurrences. This is the gateway to critical journalism that he has mastered over the years, while showcasing his ability over time to etch historical occurrences in our memories. In this historical genre of journalism, Adeniyan is gradually becoming a master of the art and youthful trailblazer. We have to agree, all be it sincerely, to give this to him and his almost insatiable appetite to put history and developing stories in perspective. This is what he has done with this latest book and the ones before it.

Delving into history, especially political, using thought-provoking titles and even innuendoes intentionally calibrated to attract readership interest can be quite as enchanting and as revealing as often depicted by Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State Governor through his successive literary efforts. This is exactly what Ebenezer Adeniyan has done with this latest book.

From The Peoples Will, through The Local reporter: Diary of my Journalism, to the latest – Beyond Luck: The Battles and Victories of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the author has shown remarkable prowess in detailing events as they unfold as exemplified in his three books that his brand and genre of journalism is undiluted reportage – “as e dey hot” (pardon my use of this common Nigerian parlance).

Coming to the title of the book, did Governor Aiyedatiwa fight any battles? The answer can be yes or no. Being on the side of yes, one may have to agree that “it takes two tango”. Who were his political adversaries and opponents? That Governor Aiyedatiwa weathered political storms before becoming Governor, either fortuitously or by fate means he has fought many battles.

If you are on the side of no to the question, you can safely posit that Aiyedatiwa was only an onlooker in the scenarios leading to his becoming governor. He was thus quieter for comfort and at peace with himself at the period, thus belying the fact and reality that he was actually fighting the battle of his life! Interestingly, the people and public opinion, took up the gauntlet for his sake and on his behalf, positioning him as an onlooker in his own battle.

Noticeably, this author, Adeniyan, was one of those molding public opinion on the side of history and goodwill at that precarious stage in the political history of Ondo State.

As I leafed through this book by Adeniyan on Aiyedatiwa, it became crystal clear that in biblical words, “it is not unto him that willeth nor unto him that runneth, but only unto God that showeth mercy. One can ask, has God shown much mercy on Aiyedatiwa or has he merited his present station in life through dint of hard work? These are the questions to ask. And another question begging for an answer is: had Aiyedatiwa merited his station in life as a result of the companies he has kept and the decisions he has taken or not? The answers to these questions can never be straightforward because they are not as simplistic as they look. We may have to delve into religion, philosophy, the myth of providence and destiny to come closer to answering them as much as we can.

Christians would sound paternalistic and aver that it is in the destiny of man to be what he is. In philosophy, there is a link between the myth of providence, fate and destiny. Some philosophers who do not believe in the existence of God on the other hand, would posit that we eventually become what we are by the dint of hard work, providence and not pre-destination nor pre-destination. Whether we belief in destiny or not, it is quite clear that the ability to know how to get what one wants in life is key in what we make of life.

