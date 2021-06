Minister lauds 9mobile for recognising frontline health workers

9mobile has received kudos for its support in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The commendation was given by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, during an event organised for Health Workers’ recognition by the telco to celebrate health workers at the National Hospital, Abuja, recently.

Speaking at the event, the Minister, who was represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi (mni), stated that the gesture by 9mobile to celebrate frontline health workers by recognising and rewarding the most outstanding health worker would go a long way to boost the morale of the recipient as well as other health workers.

“The award recipient of today is just one of the many who are spread across the healthcare system doing their best wherever they find themselves, and the country and the health sector would always want more of them. I acknowledge 9mobile’s germane and enviable gesture. It is a resourceful partnership that the Federal Ministry of Health highly cherishes,” he stated.

Acknowledging the minister’s commendation, Director of Sales, 9mobile, Mr Tosin Olulana, who represented the Acting Chief Executive Director of 9mobile, Mr Juergen Peschel, reiterated the need to support the efforts of frontline health workers who constantly risk their lives to save others.

“At 9mobile, we have kept a tab on the remarkable progress made so far in curbing the spread of the virus in the country, which is primarily due to the resilience and steadfastness of frontline workers that have helped to stem the ugly tide. This is our way of showing support and appreciating all their efforts in ensuring the safety of the rest of us,” he said.

For his part, the Chief Medical Director, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr.Jaf Momoh, who responded on behalf of the hospital management, remarked that, “It is encouraging to know that organisations like 9mobile notice the efforts being made by health workers to give their best for the benefit of the society. We appreciate your team for deeming it fit to stop by to celebrate one of us; we are delighted about it. This will spur us to do more in the discharge of our duties.”

The recipient of the award, Dr. Abussamad Ayinde, expressed his delight and appreciation to 9mobile for shinning the spotlight on the sacrifices being made by health workers like him in the country.

He said: “It gives me great joy to be recognised and appreciated for my little efforts in making society a better place for all. For me, this award and recognition is dedicated to all health workers in the country and particularly the management and staff of National Hospital Abuja for their encouragement and support. And to 9mobile, I am grateful for this honour done to me.”

