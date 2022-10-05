Minister invites UNWTO members states to global tourism confab in Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has formally invited all member states of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to the first-ever UNWTO Global Conference on Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries, to be held in Lagos.

The Minister extended the invitation to member states at the ongoing 65th Meeting of the UNWTO-Commission for Africa in Arusha, Tanzania, saying: “I look forward to welcoming you all to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.”

He told the meeting that the global conference would be held at the National Theatre, which was constructed in 1976 as a focal point for the celebration of Nigeria’s art and culture, and which hosted the 1st Festival of Arts and Culture, popularly known as FESTAC, in 1977.

“The National Theatre is currently being massively renovated and rehabilitated, with four additional verticals that will cater for music, film, fashion and ICT being built. It is therefore fitting that this conference will take place there,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

Delegates from the 166 member states of the UNWTO, as well as UNWTO top officials and experts, international organizations, stakeholders from the public and private sector as well as a civil society working on tourism, cultural and creative industries, and the media, are expected to participate in the global conference.

