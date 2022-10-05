Gunmen kidnap community leader in Plateau

Gunmen terrorising the inhabitants of the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State have kidnapped a community leader, Jashon Leks, who is the senior brother of Air Vice Marshal Sunday Leks (rtd) at his residence in the Daika community of the council.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen in their large numbers invaded the community at about 10:45 pm on Tuesday when most of the people in the area had gone to bed and shot sporadically into the air to scare the people from coming out of their respective homes.

A source close to the community disclosed that the gunmen forced themselves into the residence of the community leader and abducted him at gunpoint before disappearing into the popular Janaret hill in the community.

The source said: “None of us could come out of our houses during the period the invasion lasted. It was only after they left that we realised that Jashon Leks was the one they came for. The incident has been reported to the police and men of Operation Safe Haven in the area.

“It was further learnt that the gunmen established contact with the family on Wednesday by allowing their captive to simply say hello to their family but yet to demand a ransom.

The residents of the Mangu Local Government Area of the State have been living in fear as a result of the constant kidnapping of people in the area and armed robbery operations along the Mangu to Pankshin highway.

Also, in recent times, some traditional rulers and other prominent personalities have been kidnapped and ransom paid accordingly before they were set free.

A prominent resident of the local government who craved anonymity called on the state government and security agencies in the state to comb the Janaret hills, believed to be harbouring the kidnappers and other undesirable elements terrorising the local government.

However, the spokesman for Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached for confirmation.

