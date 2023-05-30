THE National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in partnership with Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani, have trained and empowered over 5,000 youths, women and people with special needs as well as the aged in Adamawa Central Senatorial district .

Speaking during the inauguration of the projects in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, director-general of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, commended Senator Binani for effective and efficient representation, ingenuity, courage and compassion.

He said the commitment of the distinguished senator to the service and well-being of the people she represented is overwhelming, well cherished and appreciated by the beneficiaries.

While calling on the people of Yola Central Senatorial district to encourage the senator to do more, the director-general urged the beneficiaries of the cold rooms to put the facility provided in good use.

According to a statement signed by Head of Information and Public Relations of the directorate, Israel Adekitan, the DG further appealed to the jobless in Adamawa State to take advantage of self-employment opportunity presented by the NDE.

The directorate in the last three years under the leadership of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo has created thousands of jobs, mainly self-employment, through constituency projects nationwide. This was aside from over four million jobs created through her four core programmes namely; Vocational Skills Development (VSD), Small Scale Enterprises (SSE), Rural Employment Promotion (REP) and the popular Special Public Works (SPW).

Meanwhile the Adamawa State Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA) has honoured the director-general of the NDE, Mallam Fikpo, with award of excellence in recognition of his efforts towards youth and women employment in Adamawa State and Nigeria.

NDE has trained and empowered over two million Nigerian women in the last three years. The event took place at the Adamawa Government House and was attended by top government functionaries of Adamawa State.

In another development, the House of Representative has called on the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and SMEDAN to train 100,000 youths and 75,000 women in Sokoto State.

This followed a motion moved by the House member, representing Goronyo/Gada Federal Constituency, Hon. Musa S. Adar, on the need to provide job opportunities and resuscitate economic activities of the people in areas worst affected by banditry in Sokoto State.

The House mandated the NDE and SMEDAN to train 100,000 youths and 75,000 women to resuscitate economic conditions of the affected victims of banditry in the State.





To actualise this, the former governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, invited the director-general of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, to be part of the joint committee saddled with the responsibility of job creation in the state.

While inaugurating the committee in Sokoto, the governor stressed the urgent need to address the worsening insecurity challenges in some parts of Sokoto State.

He noted that NDE is a major stakeholder as a result of its pedigree in job creation nationwide especially in the last three years under Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo.

NDE is the apex job creation agency in Nigeria with presence in all the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

The director-general has repeatedly said that NDE under his watch will continue to design programmes and schemes aimed at empowering the youths and jobless Nigerians. According to the DG, NDE has many marketable skills that are well crafted to meet the needs and aspirations of each and every willing Nigerian.

