Military troops neutralise seven bandits in Kaduna, recover firearms

By Jacob Segun Olátúnjí - Abuja
The Military High Command on Sunday said that in continuation of the onslaught against terrorist groups in the North West, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity in a fierce battle with terrorists neutralised four while several others fled in disarray.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the incident occurred when the troops conducted clearance operation to Maidaro, Kagi Hill, Kusharki and Anguwan Madaki in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State during which contact was made with terrorists.

According to the statement, “in the fierce encounter that followed, four bandits were neutralised, forcing others to flee in disarray.”

It explained that the gallant troops recovered “two AK-47 rifles with two rounds of 7.62mm Special, one automatic pump action gun with three cartridges, six Dane guns, three locally fabricated pistols with one 9mm round and four motorcycles.”

It added that in another separate operation conducted by another fighting patrol team of 1 Division of Nigerian Army, troops along Sabon Birnin – Zartake, Ungwan Lima Riyawa and Tungan Madaki general area, closely supported from the air by Nigerian Air Force platforms, intercepted fleeing bandits from Kagi Hill. In the fire fight that ensued, the troops neutralized three terrorists.

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until terrorism and other criminalities were brought to an end in the region.

It added that the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General TA Lagbaja appealed to all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that would assist in the fight against the criminal elements in the area.

