The Lagos State Environmental Task Force has refuted reports claiming that officials of the agency were responsible for the killing of an unidentified individual along the Mile 2 area on Tuesday.

Tribune online reports that four people feared dead as hoodlums and truck drivers clashed with security operatives in the area.

Since the incident occurred, there have been reports circulating in the media (not Tribune) that personnel of the Lagos State Task Force were involved in the killing which triggered the clash in the early hours of Tuesday.

Reacting to the development in a statement made available to Tribune Online, the Director of Press & Public Affairs of the agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, said the reports are nothing but fallacies.

According to him, none of the agency’s officials were assigned for environmental and traffic operations for the day.

He added that the agency is often mistaken for other enforcement units but clarified that task force personnel wear tactical jackets with the word “Taskforce” clearly written on the front and back, along with unique identification numbers.

Quoting the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, the statement reads, “None of our men were posted out today for environmental and traffic operations, rather they were only posted to freedom park to maintain peace and orderliness during the planned NLC rally so that miscreants and other sinister forces do not hijack the protest. Our operational jackets are clearly branded with unique identification numbers for members of the public to recognize during our operations”

The agency, in the statement, however, assured that it would do everything within its capacity to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to justice.

