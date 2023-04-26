• Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr. was born on 29 April, 1953.

• His father, Oloye Michael Agbolade Adenuga Sr, was a school teacher, while his mother, Omoba Juliana Oyindamola Adenuga (née Onashile, of Okesopin, Ijebu Igbo), was a businesswoman of royal Ijebu descent. Adenuga received his secondary school education at Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan, Oyo State, and Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, for his Higher School Certificate (HSC). He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Pace University, New York, with degrees in Business Administration.

• Mike Adenuga is a Nigerian billionaire businessman and has been named the sixth richest person in Africa. His company, Globacom, is Nigeria’s second-largest telecom operator and also has a presence in Ghana and Benin. He owns stakes in the Equitorial Trust Bank and the oil exploration firm Conoil (formerly Consolidated Oil Company).

• Forbes estimated his net worth at $6.2 billion as of May 2021.

• He was named African Entrepreneur of The Year at the first African Telecoms Awards (ATA) in August 2007.

• In May 2015, Adenuga made a takeover bid to purchase Ivorian mobile telecom›s operator Comium Côte d’Ivoire for $600 million.

• In 2012, he was made Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger by the government of Nigeria.

• He holds a Yoruba chieftaincy title of the Otunba Apesin of the Ijebu clan.

• In 2018, he was decorated with the insignia of a Commander of the Legion of Honour by President Emmanuel Macron of France.

• Adenuga was cited as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine in 2019.

• Chief Mike Adenuga will clock 70 years on Saturday, 29 April, 2023.





