A book on cervical cancer and Vesico-Virginal Fistula (VVF) is due for launch at Aso Hall International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday, May 6.

Titled ‘Nadama’ and written by Hajia Fatima Usara, of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the launching will be chaired by Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The special guest of honour is General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd), while the chief launcher is the Managing Director of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Ms Zouera Youssoufou.

Honourable Yusuf Tanko Sununu, chairman, House Committee on Health is the guest of honour.

The guest speaker is Dr Zainab Bagudu Shinkafi, wife of the Kebbi State governor and CEO of Medicaid Cancer Foundation.

Royal father of the day is Major-General Muhammed Sani Sami (retd), Emir of Zuru, while the mothers of the day are Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs and Mrs Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, former First Lady of Imo State.

Professor Umar Adam Katsayal of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Dr Abubakar Muhammad Sani, Sarkin Shanun Yamatu, Gombe are the book reviewer and presenter respectively.

The book, Nadama, is a Hausa drama whose theme is derived from the name of the book itself, ‘regret.’

Its theme is premised on creating awareness on cervical cancer and Vesico-Virginal Fistula (VVF).

The story is a tragedy, twisted around unfortunate incidences of public concern, healthcare, love, honour, and consequences of irrationality.

The contents on VVF and cervical cancer are facts collated from research and interface with experts in the field. This approach places Nadama on a vantage ground of passing on a vital message while captivating the reader through entertainment (edutainment).





The choice of Hausa language as the medium of conveying this message is due to the low level of cervical cancer awareness among the Hausa-speaking community especially among those who dwell in the rural areas of Northern Nigeria. Many among the men and women from the target audience are not aware that cervical cancer is preventive.

Most are ignorant of the options available for the treatment of both the cancer and the VVF for those unfortunately affected. This concern thus calls for continuous enlightenment campaigns through various forms of communication to apprise the people of this deadly disease and that it is preventable.

The book also illuminates the importance of community networking in confronting health challenges suffered by the vulnerable.

The intention of the writer is to send this message down to the grassroots level through production of this drama as a first step. It will be followed by production of an audio book and ultimately production of a home video in the popular Hausa movie industry.

The latter two productions are particularly for the benefit of none literate Hausa speakers through entertainment. It is hoped that the book will be included in the curriculum of secondary and tertiary institutions to create this awareness from the teen ages upwards.

Besides, it also contains rich Hausa culture in form of proverbs, wise sayings, family culture and relationships worthy of being studied in our schools. It is also within our radar that depending on its acceptability and popular demand, an English translation may follow.

