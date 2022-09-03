Microsoft appoints Awosika to lead Africa transformation office

Tech giant, Microsoft, has appointed a Nigerian, Kunle Awosika, as the new head of its Africa transformation office.

Awosika who has been with the company since 2000 takes over from Wael Elkabbany as the head of the Africa Transformation Office (ATO).

Awosika has held various positions at Microsoft, including being one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its office in Nigeria.

Reacting to his appointment, Awosika noted that he is committed to helping Africa to tap into its digital potential.

“I am passionate about Africa’s incredible potential to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world. I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I look forward to playing a role in unlocking Africa’s potentials as the ATO develops and steers strategic partnership with governments, international organisations and partners to accelerate digital transformation agendas and fuel a knowledge-based economy,” he said.

In his remarks, outgoing head of Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office (ATO), Wael Elkabbany noted that: “Kunle Awosika has a multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology. He is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent.”

The Africa transformation office is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas–digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and start-ups.

Awosika was one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office in 2000 and has played various roles in the company, including director of enterprise business.

Since its inception, the Africa transformation office has spearheaded initiatives and strategic partnerships across Africa to build digital infrastructure, enable small and medium enterprises with digital capabilities, support innovative startups and skill the current and future workforce.





Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Microsoft appoints Awosika to lead Africa transformation office