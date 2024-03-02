The director of the Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHC), Dr Shehu Sambo, has confirmed a cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) outbreak in six local government areas of the state.

The director made the confirmation while answering questions for Online Tribune in Dutse, Jigawa State’s capital, shortly after flagging off the 2024 Polio Immunization exercise at the palace of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hamim Nuhu Sunusi.

Dr. Shehu Sambo explained that cases of the disease had been recorded early last week in some local government areas in the northern part of the state.

According to him, “the local government areas where the outbreak was recorded are neighboring and share a direct border with Niger Republic.”

The local government areas are Babura, Birniwa, Malam Madori, Maigari, Kaugama, and Suletankarkar. “These are in the northern part of the state and share a direct border with Niger Republic, where we have isolated cases.”

He noted that “the local government has fallen into what we call the Meningitis belt. Presently, I can’t tell you the number of cases, but I can confirm to you that we have some cases, and all the cases have been isolated at general hospitals in those various local governments.”

Dr. Sambo maintained that “the government has already taken appropriate measures, and efforts are ongoing. All the cases have been isolated in the affected local governments. Even this morning, we dispatched teams with vaccines to go and start immunizing the target population in affected areas.”

The PHC director called on the people in the state to take precautionary measures against the disease by sleeping in well-ventilated areas and avoiding overcrowding in rooms and apartments while sleeping. “And people should also endeavor to report any signs and symptoms of the disease to the nearest health facility.”

Commenting on Polio, the director said a total of 1.9 million children under five are targeted to be immunized in this round of immunization exercises in the next four days.

He said, “As you can see now, His Royal Highness, the Emir, has just flagged off the 2024 polio eradication campaign starting from today (Saturday) to the next four days.”

“The campaign would be in the 27 local government areas, 278 political wards, and target 1.9 million children under five years. This is to further the immunity we have in Jigawa state. We can remember that we never had a wild poliovirus outbreak since the year 2012.”

“In his part, the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hamim Nuhu Sunusi, has warned parents against rejecting the vaccine, saying that it endangers the others who were vaccinated.”