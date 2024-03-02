Despite insecurity bedeviling Zamfara State, the non-governmental organization “Humanity and Community Development Foundation,” in collaboration with the World Bank, has begun the training of 60 youth and women on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship in the state.

The Enhanced Youth and Women Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Project were designed to address the socio-economic challenges exacerbated by the security situation, aiming to empower vulnerable youth and women with practical skills to enhance their livelihoods.

Declaring the training open today in Gusau, the Founder and Executive Director, Dalhatu Musa Liman, said the program aims to uplift 60 youth and counteract the challenges posed by displacement in the state.

“In the face of escalating insecurity that has led to the displacement of over 10,000 people, we are now training 60 youth and women on skills acquisition for them to be self-reliant.”

“The persistent insecurity in Zamfara State has left a trail of hardship, with thousands forced to flee their homes. In response to this crisis, the training program became not only a beacon of hope but a strategic initiative to counteract the adverse effects of displacement,” Liman stated.

Funded through the Community Connection Campaign, an annual workplace giving program of the World Bank, the project seeks to foster self-reliance among the affected population.

The initiative aims to create sustainable opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives amidst the prevailing challenges by equipping the youth with marketable skills and encouraging entrepreneurship.

The comprehensive training covered various vocational fields, including tailoring, shoemaking, cosmetics/liquid soap making, and business management.

Participants were provided with essential tools and resources to kickstart their ventures, fostering a sense of self-sufficiency and empowerment.

The partnership between the NGO and the World Bank underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing complex socio-economic issues. It serves as a testament to the commitment of both organizations to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by insecurity.

As the trained youth embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, the Enhancing Youth and Women Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Project stands as a beacon of resilience, demonstrating that even in the face of adversity, positive change and empowerment are possible through strategic partnerships and community-focused initiatives.

Earlier on, the Director of Projects and Programs of the foundation underscored the importance of community-driven initiatives and collaborative efforts, expressing gratitude for the support received from the World Bank through its Community Connection Campaign.

“This annual workplace giving program serves as a vital resource, enabling the foundation to extend its reach and impact in the face of pressing challenges.”

“As the training progresses, the participants are not merely acquiring skills; they are becoming agents of change in their communities. The project vision is clear – to empower the youth and women of Zamfara State to not only overcome adversity but to thrive and contribute to the overall development of the region,” he stated.

The start of the training symbolizes a united front against insecurity, demonstrating that even in troubled times, initiatives like the Enhancing Youth and Women Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Project can spark a positive ripple effect, fostering resilience and hope among the affected population.