The Bauchi State Project Implementation unit of the World Bank-funded Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-arid Landscape (ACReSAL) has initiated enlightenment campaigns in Ajili, Jama’are, Ariya, and Katagum to educate farmers on the Community Revolving Fund.

The Community Revolving Fund sensitization by ACReSAL aims to support communities in becoming self-motivated for agricultural businesses. Led by the Project Coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Kabir, and the SSA to the Governor on ACReSAL, the team emphasized the need for communities to collaborate with ACReSAL for their overall benefit.

The Project Coordinator informed the gathering that the sensitization exercise aims to educate them about the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) initiative. This initiative is designed to provide soft loans to farmers’ associations to address challenges affecting their farming activities, such as the lack of extension services, provision of tractors, fertilizers, smart agricultural inputs, climate-resilient seeds, and modern farming techniques.

He mentioned that the project is ready to commence disbursement once requirements are fulfilled before the onset of this year’s rainfall.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Bauchi State Governor on ACReSAL, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Barde, assured the communities that the current administration is committed to uplifting the people’s lifestyle. He urged them to continue supporting the government to actualize the #MyBauchiProject initiative designed to elevate the state to greater heights.

Abubakar Barde congratulated the communities for being among the first beneficiaries of the initiative and urged them to utilize the funds to achieve the target objectives of food security, assuring more government interventions in all areas of human endeavors.

Yusuf Muhammad Danlami, the Project MIS Officer and a member of the CRF core group, outlined the requirements for accessing the loan, emphasizing that it is available only to farmers through registered associations. He advised them to adhere to the procedures to benefit from the initiative.

As part of the ongoing effort to encourage afforestation, the Project Forestry Officer, Nasiru Abdu Umar, stressed the importance of massive tree planting to mitigate the effects of climate change on farming activities. He pledged to provide thousands of seedlings to support this effort.

All community leaders expressed their appreciation for the initiative and the state governor’s concern for their communities. They pledged their support for the smooth implementation of the project.

To strengthen the existing cordial relationship between ACReSAL and traditional institutions, the Bauchi ACReSAL team visited the Palace of the District Head of Gamawa. They appreciated him for his fatherly role and contribution to ensuring compliance from his subjects towards ACReSAL initiatives.

The State Project Coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Kabir, informed the District Head about the purpose of the sensitization exercise, emphasizing ACReSAL intervention initiatives by the SPMU, and requested continued royal guidance.

The SSA to the Governor on ACReSAL, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Barde, acknowledged the District Head’s contributions to the state’s development. He assured him of more developmental projects, not only in Gamawa but throughout the state.

The District Head, Gamawa Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Dahuwa, commended ACReSAL for all its initiatives and promised to continue supporting the project implementation.