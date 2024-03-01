The Jigawa branch of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has applauded the efforts of the Jigawa state police command, led by CP Ahmed Tijjani Muhammad, for the recent arrests of suspects involved in the killing of philanthropist Esther Adekanla, also known as Hadiza Nakowa.

In a press statement issued and signed by the secretary of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Miss Maryam Ibrahim, the association commended the police commissioner, officers, and men of the Jigawa state command for their proactive approach and swift arrest of the suspected murderer within a few days of the crime.

The statement also praised the police for apprehending around 15 other criminal suspects, including kidnappers, murderers, and fraudsters. It emphasised that the commissioner and his team displayed professionalism, commitment, and experience that should be emulated by all security personnel.

The Chairperson of the Association, Madam Aisha Iliyasu Surko, urged for a speedy investigation and arraignment of the suspect to ensure justice is served.

According to reports gathered by the Tribune Online in the state, Esther Adekanla was reported missing on February 15, 2024. Her body was later discovered in her residence, with cuts on her head and neck, while her young housekeeper, Christiana Michael, was found locked in a store with head injuries but alive. The police arrested Samuel Shegun, who happened to be the deceased’s biological son, as a suspect in the case.

Madam Sirko condemned the killing and attempted murder of the young girl, expressing condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. NAWOJ described Esther Adekanla as a kind and generous individual who impacted the lives of many non-indigenes in the state.

The Association further commended the efforts of the Commissioner of Police and his team for their prompt response, the rescue of the victim’s minor, and the apprehension of the suspect.