American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has vowed to take action against those behind the AI-generated sex tape circulating online, causing controversy among fans and critics.

The rapper expressed her dismay and determination to address the issue, labelling the video as “fake” and condemning those responsible for its creation and distribution.

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Megan Thee Stallion stated, “It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning.

“Y’all going too far. Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”

SEE HER POST BELOW:

It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 8, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE