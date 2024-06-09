American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has vowed to take action against those behind the AI-generated sex tape circulating online, causing controversy among fans and critics.
The rapper expressed her dismay and determination to address the issue, labelling the video as “fake” and condemning those responsible for its creation and distribution.
In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Megan Thee Stallion stated, “It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning.
“Y’all going too far. Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”
SEE HER POST BELOW:
It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 8, 2024
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!